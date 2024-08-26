Garland Civic Theatre presents On Golden Pond

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Garland Civic Theatre

On Golden Pond is about an aging couple, Ethel and Norman Thayer, who spend their summers at their vacation home on Golden Pond in New England. The play explores the difficulties of a long marriage, the relationship between a father and daughter, and the generation gap between young and old.

WHEN

WHERE

Granville Arts Center
300 N 5th St, Garland, TX 75040, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/calendar/garland-cultural-arts-civic-theatre?0&fbclid=IwAR1v9vMOVOZLkkjQ6XtoHkFVbHr-7F74Ix-ev9bzK4xhlKzfVCsrxN1gOpQ

TICKET INFO

$15-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
