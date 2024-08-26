Garland Civic Theatre presents On Golden Pond

On Golden Pond is about an aging couple, Ethel and Norman Thayer, who spend their summers at their vacation home on Golden Pond in New England. The play explores the difficulties of a long marriage, the relationship between a father and daughter, and the generation gap between young and old.
