Garland Cultural Arts presents Jomo and The Possum Posse

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Jomo and the Possum Posse

Best known for the wildly popular viral video series, Guy On A Buffalo, Jomo & The Possum Posse have built a reputation for blending razor-sharp wit, dead-eyed soul, and anti-machismo honky-tonk into something entirely their own.

Best known for the wildly popular viral video series, Guy On A Buffalo, Jomo & The Possum Posse have built a reputation for blending razor-sharp wit, dead-eyed soul, and anti-machismo honky-tonk into something entirely their own.

WHEN

WHERE

Granville Arts Center
300 N 5th St, Garland, TX 75040, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/promo/id/-2852527949181186141

TICKET INFO

$24-$30

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.