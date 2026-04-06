Garland Cultural Arts presents Jomo and The Possum Posse
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Photo courtesy of Jomo and the Possum Posse
Best known for the wildly popular viral video series, Guy On A Buffalo, Jomo & The Possum Posse have built a reputation for blending razor-sharp wit, dead-eyed soul, and anti-machismo honky-tonk into something entirely their own.
Best known for the wildly popular viral video series, Guy On A Buffalo, Jomo & The Possum Posse have built a reputation for blending razor-sharp wit, dead-eyed soul, and anti-machismo honky-tonk into something entirely their own.