Garland Fall Fest on the Square offers a blend of fun, food, and entertainment for all ages. Visitors can experience the colors and flavors of fall with a variety of activities, including live entertainment, a kids zone, a pumpkin patch photo op, and bowling with pumpkins.
Garland Fall Fest on the Square offers a blend of fun, food, and entertainment for all ages. Visitors can experience the colors and flavors of fall with a variety of activities, including live entertainment, a kids zone, a pumpkin patch photo op, and bowling with pumpkins.