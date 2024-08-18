Garland Fall Fest on the Square

Garland Fall Fest on the Square offers a blend of fun, food, and entertainment for all ages. Visitors can experience the colors and flavors of fall with a variety of activities, including live entertainment, a kids zone, a pumpkin patch photo op, and bowling with pumpkins.

WHEN

WHERE

Garland City Square
520 W State St, Garland, TX 75040, USA
https://www.visitgarlandtx.com/fall-fest-on-the-square

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
