Garland Summer Musicals presents An Afternoon with Kelly and Miguel Cervantes

Hamilton: An American Musical star Miguel Cervantes will headline this intimate event with stories and songs from his over 2,000 performances as the Ten Dollar Founding Father in Chicago and on Broadway. He will be joined by his wife, USA Today bestselling author, Kelly, who shares her grief journey: going from their daughter’s primary caregiver to being forced into retirement from the most fulfilling job she will ever know.

Between stories and songs, laughs and tears, Kelly and Miguel will share how they navigated their wildly different grieving experiences following the loss of their daughter. How they allowed joy and grief to coexist in their lives, and the legacy they hope to leave for their children. Attendees will sing along to their favorite Hamilton tunes, learn new ways to think about their grief, and leave feeling like they have been a part of a unique and personal evening.