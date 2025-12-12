Gary Morris and Matt Morris in concert

Country music star Gary Morris, known for his powerful vocals and chart-topping hits, will take the stage alongside his son, acclaimed singer-songwriter Matt Morris.

The intimate performance bring together two generations of musical talent. Gary Morris is celebrated for hits like "Wind Beneath My Wings" (recorded years before Bette Midler's version), "Baby Bye Bye," and his Broadway turn in Les Misérables.

Matt Morris is an accomplished artist, producer, and songwriter whose credits include work with Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, and others.