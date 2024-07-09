Gatorade All-Star Workout Day and T-Mobile Home Run Derby
eventdetail
Photo by Kelly Gavin/Texas Rangers
Gatorade All-Star Workout Day is the first chance for fans to see the 2024 All-Stars live and in action. Workout Day features batting practice for the AL and NL All-Stars leading into the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.
The T-Mobile Home Run Derby has become arguably just as engrossing as the All-Star Game itself, with electric performances of prodigious power.
Gatorade All-Star Workout Day is the first chance for fans to see the 2024 All-Stars live and in action. Workout Day features batting practice for the AL and NL All-Stars leading into the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.
The T-Mobile Home Run Derby has become arguably just as engrossing as the All-Star Game itself, with electric performances of prodigious power.
WHEN
WHERE
Globe Life Field
734 Stadium Dr, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
https://www.mlb.com/all-star/tickets
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.