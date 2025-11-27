Gaylord Texan presents Cirque: Frost

Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center

In the all-new Cirque: Frost, young Jack discovers his destiny as the legendary winter spirit, Jack Frost. Through a dazzling show of high-flying stunts and breathtaking feats, audiences will witness the heartwarming tale of a dreamer who brings enchantment and wonder to the world.

WHEN

WHERE

Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center
1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://tickets.gaylordtexan.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=203

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
