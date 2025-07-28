Gaylord Texan presents Ice featuring Elf

Gaylord Texan Resort will present the return of the Christmas tradition, Ice, featuring for the very first time, the holiday classic Elf. Ice is a larger-than-life frozen showcase featuring more than two million pounds of hand-carved ice sculptures, crafted into floor-to-ceiling scenes from the Christmas classic. This 17,500-square-foot walk-through spectacle is a dazzling display of artistry and imagination.
Ice creates a vibrant, icy walk-through winter wonderland filled with multiple immersive scenes, two-story ice slides, and awe-inspiring passageways. Kept at a frosty 9-degrees, the experience is made cozy with signature blue parkas and offers countless photo-worthy moments.
In addition to Ice, Gaylord Texan will feature a robust lineup of classic and unique Christmas activities, like ice tubing adventures and interactive scavenger hunts, festive character dining, and photo ops with Santa.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
$33 and up.