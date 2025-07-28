Gaylord Texan presents Ice featuring Elf

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Gaylord Texan

Gaylord Texan Resort will present the return of the Christmas tradition, Ice, featuring for the very first time, the holiday classic Elf. Ice is a larger-than-life frozen showcase featuring more than two million pounds of hand-carved ice sculptures, crafted into floor-to-ceiling scenes from the Christmas classic. This 17,500-square-foot walk-through spectacle is a dazzling display of artistry and imagination.

Ice creates a vibrant, icy walk-through winter wonderland filled with multiple immersive scenes, two-story ice slides, and awe-inspiring passageways. Kept at a frosty 9-degrees, the experience is made cozy with signature blue parkas and offers countless photo-worthy moments.

In addition to Ice, Gaylord Texan will feature a robust lineup of classic and unique Christmas activities, like ice tubing adventures and interactive scavenger hunts, festive character dining, and photo ops with Santa.

WHEN

WHERE

Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center
1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://christmasatgaylordtexan.marriott.com/ice

TICKET INFO

$33 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
