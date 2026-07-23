Gaylord Texan presents Ice! featuring Harry Potter

Ice! featuring Harry Potter will greet visitors with a towering ice sculpture of Hedwig, Harry’s beloved owl, before sending them through 10 rooms filled with photo-worthy moments and iconic scenes inspired by the films.

Themed rooms will include Hogsmeade Station, the Forbidden Forest, The Three Broomsticks, The Great Hall, and Hogwarts Castle.

In the castle room, visitors can race down six two-story ice slides that lead toward the Quidditch Pitch, where the room will burst into light and color in celebration of each Hogwarts house.

Guests can also experience live carving demonstrations and shop for festive gifts and exclusive collectibles in the Christmas Village retail store.

In addition to the Harry Potter-themed ice attraction, the entire resort will transform into a holiday haven, featuring 2 million twinkling lights, a 54-foot Christmas tree centerpiece, thousands of ornaments, miniature trains, and 25-foot-tall toy soldiers.