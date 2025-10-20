Genesis Women's Shelter & Support presents Genesis Annual Luncheon

Genesis Women's Shelter & Support will present Genesis Annual Luncheon, their biggest fundraising event of the year. Proceeds raised from the 33rd annual event will benefit Genesis Women's Shelter, allowing the organization to provide life-saving resources to women and children in the community.

