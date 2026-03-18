George W. Bush Presidential Center presents America 250 Celebration
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Photo courtesy of George W. Bush Presidential Center
George W. Bush Presidential Center will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with free admission on four days surrounding the Fourth of July. Visitors can explore the permanent exhibition, which includes an exhibit on 9/11, a replica Oval Office, and an interactive experience in presidential decision-making through the Decision Points Theater.
George W. Bush Presidential Center will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with free admission on four days surrounding the Fourth of July. Visitors can explore the permanent exhibition, which includes an exhibit on 9/11, a replica Oval Office, and an interactive experience in presidential decision-making through the Decision Points Theater.