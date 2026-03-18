George W. Bush Presidential Center presents America 250 Celebration

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of George W. Bush Presidential Center

George W. Bush Presidential Center will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with free admission on four days surrounding the Fourth of July. Visitors can explore the permanent exhibition, which includes an exhibit on 9/11, a replica Oval Office, and an interactive experience in presidential decision-making through the Decision Points Theater.

George W. Bush Presidential Center will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with free admission on four days surrounding the Fourth of July. Visitors can explore the permanent exhibition, which includes an exhibit on 9/11, a replica Oval Office, and an interactive experience in presidential decision-making through the Decision Points Theater.

WHEN

WHERE

George W. Bush Presidential Center
2943 SMU Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75205, USA
https://www.bushcenter.org/events-and-exhibits/bush-center-america-250-celebration

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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