George W. Bush Presidential Center presents Merry & Bright Night
Photo courtesy of George W. Bush Presidential Center
The Bush Center will present a festive evening at their annual Merry & Bright Night, where guests can enjoy seasonal cookies, children’s activities, and story time with Mrs. Claus. Guests will have the opportunity to capture a photo with Santa Claus in the Oval Office.
