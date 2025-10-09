George W. Bush Presidential Center presents Merry & Bright Night

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of George W. Bush Presidential Center

The Bush Center will present a festive evening at their annual Merry & Bright Night, where guests can enjoy seasonal cookies, children’s activities, and story time with Mrs. Claus. Guests will have the opportunity to capture a photo with Santa Claus in the Oval Office.

The Bush Center will present a festive evening at their annual Merry & Bright Night, where guests can enjoy seasonal cookies, children’s activities, and story time with Mrs. Claus. Guests will have the opportunity to capture a photo with Santa Claus in the Oval Office.

WHEN

WHERE

George W. Bush Presidential Center
2943 SMU Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75205, USA
https://www.bushcenter.org/events-and-exhibits/merry-bright-night-2025

TICKET INFO

$25-$50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.