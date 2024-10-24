George W. Bush Presidential Center presents Merry & Bright Night
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of George W. Bush Presidential Center
The George W. Bush Presidential Center will present their annual Merry & Bright Night, a holiday event for the whole family, complete with Oval Office pictures with Santa. Attendees can visit with Santa Claus in the replica Oval Office, join Mrs. Claus for story time, and enjoy holiday cookies and children’s activities.
The George W. Bush Presidential Center will present their annual Merry & Bright Night, a holiday event for the whole family, complete with Oval Office pictures with Santa. Attendees can visit with Santa Claus in the replica Oval Office, join Mrs. Claus for story time, and enjoy holiday cookies and children’s activities.