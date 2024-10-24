George W. Bush Presidential Center presents Merry & Bright Night

Photo courtesy of George W. Bush Presidential Center

The George W. Bush Presidential Center will present their annual Merry & Bright Night, a holiday event for the whole family, complete with Oval Office pictures with Santa. Attendees can visit with Santa Claus in the replica Oval Office, join Mrs. Claus for story time, and enjoy holiday cookies and children’s activities.

WHEN

WHERE

George W. Bush Presidential Center
2943 SMU Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75205, USA
https://www.bushcenter.org/events-and-exhibits/merry-bright-night-2024

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
