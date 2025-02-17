George W. Bush Presidential Center presents Sunday in the Park with Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of George W. Bush Presidential Center

George W. Bush Presidential Center will present an afternoon with Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, who will talk about their new children's book, I Loved You First. The story captures the deep connection between parents and their children, drawing inspiration from the beauty of nature and the love that shapes people's most cherished moments.

WHEN

WHERE

George W. Bush Presidential Center
2943 SMU Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75205, USA
https://www.bushcenter.org/events-and-exhibits/sunday-in-the-park-with-jenna-bush-hager-and-barbara-pierce-bush

TICKET INFO

$10-$20; Free for children 3 and below.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
