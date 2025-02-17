George W. Bush Presidential Center presents Sunday in the Park with Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush
Photo courtesy of George W. Bush Presidential Center
George W. Bush Presidential Center will present an afternoon with Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, who will talk about their new children's book, I Loved You First. The story captures the deep connection between parents and their children, drawing inspiration from the beauty of nature and the love that shapes people's most cherished moments.
