George W. Bush Presidential Center presents Walter Isaacson: "The Greatest Sentence Ever Written"

eventdetail
Photo by Patrice Gilbert

One of America’s most celebrated biographers, Walter Isaacson, comes to Dallas to reflect on the Declaration of Independence’s most defining line, which begins, "We hold these truths to be self-evident…" In this special America 250 program, Isaacson reflects on his latest book and examines how this single line has shaped people's ideals, challenged their conscience, and guided their ongoing pursuit of liberty and equality.

Bush Center CEO Shilo Brooks will moderate a thoughtful, forward-looking conversation as the country approaches its Semiquincentennial.

One of America’s most celebrated biographers, Walter Isaacson, comes to Dallas to reflect on the Declaration of Independence’s most defining line, which begins, "We hold these truths to be self-evident…" In this special America 250 program, Isaacson reflects on his latest book and examines how this single line has shaped people's ideals, challenged their conscience, and guided their ongoing pursuit of liberty and equality.

Bush Center CEO Shilo Brooks will moderate a thoughtful, forward-looking conversation as the country approaches its Semiquincentennial.

WHEN

WHERE

George W. Bush Presidential Center
2943 SMU Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75205, USA
https://www.bushcenter.org/events-and-exhibits/a-conversation-with-walter-isaacson-on-the-greatest-sentence-ever-written

TICKET INFO

$20

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.