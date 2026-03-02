George W. Bush Presidential Center presents Walter Isaacson: "The Greatest Sentence Ever Written"

One of America’s most celebrated biographers, Walter Isaacson, comes to Dallas to reflect on the Declaration of Independence’s most defining line, which begins, "We hold these truths to be self-evident…" In this special America 250 program, Isaacson reflects on his latest book and examines how this single line has shaped people's ideals, challenged their conscience, and guided their ongoing pursuit of liberty and equality.

Bush Center CEO Shilo Brooks will moderate a thoughtful, forward-looking conversation as the country approaches its Semiquincentennial.