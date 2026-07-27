Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas presents Women of Distinction Luncheon

Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas will present the annual Women of Distinction Luncheon, an afternoon celebrating leadership, service, and impact. Chaired by Stacie Cornwell of Armanino and Alex Sullivan of Marsh McLennan Agency, the event brings together community leaders, advocates, and supporters to honor women and girls who are making a difference in North Texas.

The luncheon will recognize Woman of Distinction Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient, Lifetime Champion Award Recipient, Three Outstanding Gold Award Girl Scouts, whose innovative, community-focused projects exemplify leadership, vision, and a commitment to creating positive change.

A highlight of the program is Real Talk. Real Women., a conversation with the honorees that offers an authentic look at the experiences, challenges, and lessons that have shaped the leaders. Attendees will gain valuable insights and inspiration from candid stories of perseverance, purpose, and success.