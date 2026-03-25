Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas presents Bold Dreams Benefit

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Girls Inc. Dallas

Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas will present Bold Dreams Benefit. The event's Honorary Chairs are Annika & Dennis Cail, and will be chaired by Yvette DeGannes. The event will honor Ilona Maher as the Daring to Dream Boldly Awardee.

Special guests include Emmy Award-winning journalist Tashara Parker and WFAA Meteorologist Muriel Ruiz. Visitors can join for an inspiring evening in support of Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas, featuring celebration and entertainment as they raise critical funds to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas will present Bold Dreams Benefit. The event's Honorary Chairs are Annika & Dennis Cail, and will be chaired by Yvette DeGannes. The event will honor Ilona Maher as the Daring to Dream Boldly Awardee.

Special guests include Emmy Award-winning journalist Tashara Parker and WFAA Meteorologist Muriel Ruiz. Visitors can join for an inspiring evening in support of Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas, featuring celebration and entertainment as they raise critical funds to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

WHEN

WHERE

Hilton Anatole
2201 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.girlsincdallas.org/events/2026bolddreams

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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