Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas presents Bold Dreams Benefit

Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas will present Bold Dreams Benefit. The event's Honorary Chairs are Annika & Dennis Cail, and will be chaired by Yvette DeGannes. The event will honor Ilona Maher as the Daring to Dream Boldly Awardee.

Special guests include Emmy Award-winning journalist Tashara Parker and WFAA Meteorologist Muriel Ruiz. Visitors can join for an inspiring evening in support of Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas, featuring celebration and entertainment as they raise critical funds to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

