Girls Inc. presents She Votes

Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas will present She Votes, a series of election and voting programs aimed at educating and inspiring the next generation of young voters. The after-school events will focus on teaching girls and young women the importance of voting, community engagement, and advocacy.

Programming will feature various interactive workshops, guest speakers, and hands-on activities designed to educate about the voting process, hiighlight the impact of local and national elections, encourage civic engagement and community advocacy, and empower girls to use their voices in shaping their communities.

Local politicians Willie Franklin Jr, Shaunte Allen, and Iro Omere will be on hand on October 15.