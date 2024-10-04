Girls Inc. presents She Votes

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas will present She Votes, a series of election and voting programs aimed at educating and inspiring the next generation of young voters. The after-school events will focus on teaching girls and young women the importance of voting, community engagement, and advocacy.

Programming will feature various interactive workshops, guest speakers, and hands-on activities designed to educate about the voting process, hiighlight the impact of local and national elections, encourage civic engagement and community advocacy, and empower girls to use their voices in shaping their communities.

Local politicians Willie Franklin Jr, Shaunte Allen, and Iro Omere will be on hand on October 15.

Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas will present She Votes, a series of election and voting programs aimed at educating and inspiring the next generation of young voters. The after-school events will focus on teaching girls and young women the importance of voting, community engagement, and advocacy.

Programming will feature various interactive workshops, guest speakers, and hands-on activities designed to educate about the voting process, hiighlight the impact of local and national elections, encourage civic engagement and community advocacy, and empower girls to use their voices in shaping their communities.

Local politicians Willie Franklin Jr, Shaunte Allen, and Iro Omere will be on hand on October 15.

WHEN

WHERE

Girls Inc.-Metropolitan Dallas
4411 Meadow St, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://www.girlsincdallas.org/events

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.