Gladney Center for Adoption presents Adoption Rocks

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Gladney Center for Adoption

Gladney Center for Adoption will present their second annual, family-friendly Adoption Rocks Concert. The evening kicks off National Adoption Month and follows the private Gladney Adoption Day celebration earlier that morning with families finalizing their adoptions.

The concert will feature Poo Live Crew, a high-energy Fort Worth cover band bringing the best hits from the '80s, '90s, and 2000s. There will also be activities for children of all ages, including a petting zoo, caricaturist, balloon artist, and face painter.

WHEN

WHERE

Gladney Center for Adoption
1920 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.gladneyadoptionrocks.com/

TICKET INFO

$10-$15; Sponsorships available.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
