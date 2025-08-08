Gladney Center for Adoption presents Adoption Rocks

Gladney Center for Adoption will present their second annual, family-friendly Adoption Rocks Concert. The evening kicks off National Adoption Month and follows the private Gladney Adoption Day celebration earlier that morning with families finalizing their adoptions.

The concert will feature Poo Live Crew, a high-energy Fort Worth cover band bringing the best hits from the '80s, '90s, and 2000s. There will also be activities for children of all ages, including a petting zoo, caricaturist, balloon artist, and face painter.