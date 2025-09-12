Globe Life Field presents Fall Festival

Globe Life Field will present its second annual Fall Festival, a family-friendly event featuring a wide array of fall-themed activities directly on the field at the home of the Texas Rangers.

Guests are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and bring their own trick-or-treat containers. Events will include trick or treat stations, hourly costume parades around the bases, carnival games, run the bases, wiffle ball, free play on the field, pitch in the bullpen, face painting, yard games, photo ops in the dugouts, and more.