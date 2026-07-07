Goldmark Cultural Center presents A.L. Quillen: "Farewell" opening receptiojn

The Goldmark Cultural Center’s Ruth Andres Gallery will present "Farewell," an interactive solo exhibition of cyanotypes and photographic negatives by Goldmark artist A.L. Quillen.

The exhibition is a visual conversation between who the artist is now and who she was during her 2019 show, "Let Go." That body of work processed unresolved emotion and stifled trauma.

According to the artist, it was an outpouring of grief attempting to cure the broken pieces of herself. There were over 200 mixed media cyanotypes printed, the negatives altered, and printed again. It was displayed in a swarm around a column, and the negatives will never print another cyanotype, making each image limited edition. Those negatives are now backed in gold, transitioning them into an artwork of themselves and solidifying their purpose as a past exploration of craft.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through July 25.