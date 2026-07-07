Goldmark Cultural Center presents Andrew McIntyre: "Translucency Contained" opening reception

The John H. Milde Gallery at the Goldmark Cultural Center will present "Translucency Contained," a solo exhibition featuring ceramic works by artist Andrew McIntyre.

The artist is fascinated by the relationship between pattern, color, and luminosity within stained glass windows, as well as 19th century Chinese Rice Grain porcelain. Most recently, he has been influenced by rosette windows in Gothic style cathedrals. He usess use the traditional technique of perforating patterned holes in the surface of the clay to allow room for filling these windows with glaze to achieve a unique level of translucency.

Combining these elements of material, structure, mark-making, pattern, and light is in effort to have a unique dialogue with the atmosphere of the flame and pooling of glaze from the inherent qualities of soda firing. He examines how material, design, flame, and light have the potential to shape a spiritual experience and influence the relationship between traditional and ritualistic objects and the viewer.

McIntyrefinds that the process of making and firing tends to answer ongoing questions as well as form new ones. He continuess to investigate the the unique and intimate relationship between object, user, time and space not only through a visual and physical, experience, but a visceral one.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through August 7.