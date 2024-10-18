Goldmark Cultural Center presents Christy Wittmer: "Possible Worlds" opening reception

The Goldmark Cultural Center’s Norman Brown Gallery will present "Possible Worlds," an exhibition of ceramic sculptural works by artist Christy Wittmer.

"Possible Worlds" is an exhibition that abstracts human histories and refigures them for an expansive future. Complicated porcelain structures and industrialized forms explore the space between progress and entropy, the known and the unexpected, and physical and unbodied worlds. These abstract thought/feeling studies investigate experiences of upheaval and messy emotions as open-ended questions and points of possibility.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through December 20.