Goldmark Cultural Center presents Colby Parsons: "Pseudo-Sentient" opening reception

The Goldmark Cultural Center’s Norman Brown Gallery will present "Pseudo-Sentient," a solo exhibition featuring sculptural furniture works by TWU art professor Colby Parsons.

The exhibit will highlight objects which the artist conceive of as sculptural, futuristic furniture. These forms start out in his imagination and are first developed as sketches based in part on a fantasy of how furniture might design itself if it were sentient in some way. In his internal narrative, these entities only partially understand the human needs and purposes that drive the design of more typical versions of such things, and they operate with different logic, methods, and perspectives.

The resulting forms include structural solutions that are unusual, and sometimes out of proportion to their purpose. For Parsons, they also have qualities that mimic natural forms, implying legs, tentacles, branches, roots, and more.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through December 18.