Goldmark Cultural Center presents "Exploring Nature in Art" opening reception

The Goldmark Cultural Center’s John H. Milde Gallery will present "Exploring Nature in Art," a group exhibition of works by East Texas A&M University graduate students Cindy Fleming, Cassidy Allarah Steele, Ana Sofia Quintero Galindo, Amber Flores, Haley Jones, Glory Odle, Sloan Rogers, and Madison Pemberton.

The group exhibition brings together East Texas-based artists working in ceramics, painting, drawing, and sculpture. Through a range of mixed-media approaches, the works explore the beauty of natural materials and their role in artistic creation.Each piece reflects a personal connection to nature, highlighting how organic forms, textures, and processes shape artistic expression. Together, the exhibition considers the relationship between environment, material, and the act of making.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through June 26.

