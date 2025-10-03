Goldmark Cultural Center presents "Habitat" opening reception

The Goldmark Cultural Center’s Norman Brown Gallery will present "Habitat," a group exhibition of paintings by Denton artists Rachel Black, Elaine Pawlowicz, and Susan Seaborn.

In this collection of paintings of the outdoors, scenes are revealed through three distinct lenses. The works are the result of introspection and exploration. Shared are fallow landscapes, suburban lawnscapes and skyscapes, including "natural" or orchestrated habitats which define our sliver of the world. The artists aim to present and interrogate the spaces between and within the constructed environment.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through November 7.