Goldmark Cultural Center presents Holiday Art Walk

Goldmark Cultural Center will present their annual Holiday Art Walk, where visitors can explore the largest community of visual artists in Dallas-Fort Worth. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the Goldmark artists, tour their art studios and workspaces, and enrich themselves by experiencing original artwork.

There are over 170 different Goldmark artists working across the entire spectrum of the visual arts, some of which will also be conducting art demos and activities throughout the day. Open studios, art activities, and art exhibitions will be spread across all floors of the Cultural Center’s two buildings.