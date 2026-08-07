Goldmark Cultural Center presents Hugh DeWitte: "Trainscapes - Travels of the Mind" opening reception

The Goldmark Cultural Center’s Norman Brown Gallery will present "Trainscapes: Travels of the Mind," a solo exhibition featuring new paintings and sculptural works by Goldmark artist Hugh DeWitte.

The exhibition explores the intersection of physical transit and internal contemplation. Viewed from a bird’s-eye perspective, industrial rail yards transform into rhythmic, geometric tapestries of boxcars, tracks, ballast gravel and urban landscape. By layering paint over vintage railroad documents, tickets, maps, and artifacts, this exhibition becomes a tactile, living archive of human movement.

Through large-scale sculpture, intimate assemblage, tabletop sculpture, oil on canvas and paper works the collective work captures the weight of our industrial past and invites viewers to contemplate our collective journeys through the beauty of the urban landscape.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through September 18.