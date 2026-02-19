Goldmark Cultural Center presents Jack Hein: "Memory Home" opening reception

"Memory Home" is an installation that explores the changing meaning of home through displacement, longing, and transformation. Drawing from Jack Hein’s experience of fleeing Myanmar and growing up as a refugee in Malaysia, the work reflects on how home is not always a fixed place, but something we carry within us across borders.

Throughout the installation, the chrysalis and the bird nest appear as symbols of protection, transition, and vulnerability. These forms represent the temporary spaces Hein once lived in, places that were not permanent but still offered a sense of safety. Made from delicate porcelain, wood, and thread, the work reflects both the fragility of memory and the quiet strength it takes to begin again.

Alongside these forms, food becomes another way Hein understands home. He recreates snacks and simple foods from different cultures that brought him comfort while living far from where he was born. These everyday foods hold emotional memories. A familiar taste or smell can create a feeling of belonging, even in an unfamiliar place. By shaping them in porcelain, Hein preserves their presence while also showing how fragile memory can be.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 27.