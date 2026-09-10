Goldmark Cultural Center presents Jacqueline Smith: "Elsewhere" opening reception

Goldmark Cultural Center’s Ruth Andres Gallery will present "Elsewhere," a solo exhibition of new fine art relief prints by Goldmark artist Jacqueline Smith. The reception is a great opportunity to meet the artist and learn from her about her artwork.

"Elsewhere" brings together relief prints shaped by observation, memory, and imagination. The work reflects my ongoing interest in the visual character of a place, particularly architecture, landscapes, ordinary objects, and overlooked details that become meaningful through attention and recollection.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through October 3.