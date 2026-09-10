Goldmark Cultural Center presents Jacqueline Smith: "Elsewhere" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Jacqueline Smith

Goldmark Cultural Center’s Ruth Andres Gallery will present "Elsewhere," a solo exhibition of new fine art relief prints by Goldmark artist Jacqueline Smith. The reception is a great opportunity to meet the artist and learn from her about her artwork.

"Elsewhere" brings together relief prints shaped by observation, memory, and imagination. The work reflects my ongoing interest in the visual character of a place, particularly architecture, landscapes, ordinary objects, and overlooked details that become meaningful through attention and recollection.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through October 3.

Goldmark Cultural Center’s Ruth Andres Gallery will present "Elsewhere," a solo exhibition of new fine art relief prints by Goldmark artist Jacqueline Smith. The reception is a great opportunity to meet the artist and learn from her about her artwork.

"Elsewhere" brings together relief prints shaped by observation, memory, and imagination. The work reflects my ongoing interest in the visual character of a place, particularly architecture, landscapes, ordinary objects, and overlooked details that become meaningful through attention and recollection.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through October 3.

WHEN

WHERE

Goldmark Cultural Center
13999 Goldmark Dr, Dallas, TX 75240, USA
https://www.goldmarkculturalcenter.org/exhibitions-3/2026/9/21/elsewhere

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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