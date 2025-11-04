Goldmark Cultural Center presents Karmien Bowman and Ariel Bowman: "Maiden, Mother, Crone" opening reception

Photo courtesy of Ariel Bowman

The Goldmark Cultural Center’s Norman Brown Gallery will present "Maiden, Mother, Crone," an exhibition of new ceramic and mixed media works by artists Karmien Bowman and Ariel Bowman.

Both artists will be present at the reception to respond to questions and comments about their artwork. This exhibition explores the archetypes of the maiden, mother, and crone. These three aspects of the female triple goddess symbolize the phases of life each woman may experience.

Mother and daughter artists Karmien Bowman and Ariel Bowman will share ceramic and mixed media artworks from the different phases of their lives. The pieces on display will highlight the impact each of these transitions in life has had on their work.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through December 18.

WHEN

WHERE

Goldmark Cultural Center
13999 Goldmark Dr, Dallas, TX 75240, USA
https://www.goldmarkculturalcenter.org/exhibitions-2/2025/11/22/maiden-mother-crone

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
