Goldmark Cultural Center presents Kelly O’Briant:  "While We Are Here..." opening reception

The Goldmark Cultural Center’s John H. Milde Gallery will present "While We Are Here…," a solo exhibition featuring photographic works by Kelly O’Briant.

O’Briant is an artist working in ceramics and photography. A native of North Carolina, she studied ceramics and cultural anthropology at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and worked as a studio potter for nearly a decade before earning her MFA in ceramics from Arizona State University.

Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally at institutions including the Crocker Art Museum, American Museum of Ceramic Art, Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, Archie Bray Foundation, and Penland School of Craft. O’Briant’s residencies include the Archie Bray Foundation and Hambidge Center, as well as programs in Kristinestad, Finland; the International Ceramics Studio in Kecskemét, Hungary; and the Pottery Workshop in Jingdezhen, China.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through October 30.