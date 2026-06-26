Goldmark Cultural Center presents Lynn Smiser Bowers, Jan-Dreskin Haig and MaryEllen Lacy: "The Figure Expressed" opening reception

The Goldmark Cultural Center’s Norman Brown Gallery will present "The Figure Expressed," a Goldmark Drawing Invitational exhibition featuring works by Goldmark artist Lynn Smiser Bowers and Dallas artists Jan-Dreskin Haig and MaryEllen Lacy.

Bowers, Dreskin-Haig, and Lacy are united in a passion for exploring the human form in non-traditional ways. This involves experimenting with a variety of techniques and materials. Allowing spills and leaks to remain, working with creative rhythmical impulse, discovering alternative ways to convey the human body in their drawings gives this exhibitions body of work unique expression. With backgrounds in dance, clay and printmaking, the artists all have an interest in a creative, diverse, and fluid approach to the figure.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through August 7.

