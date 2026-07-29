Goldmark Cultural Center presents Midsummer Art Fair

The Goldmark Cultural Center will present their annual Midsummer Art Fair, a two‑night open‑studios event. The Midsummer Art Fair transforms both buildings of the Goldmark Cultural Center into two evenings of immersive, multi‑floor celebration of creativity.

Visitors can explore a large and friendly community of working visual artists in North Texas, a rare opportunity to meet artists directly, step inside their studios, learn about their latest projects, and purchase original artworks at accessible prices.

Across the two evenings, guests will encounter artists working in a variety of mediums including painting, sculpture, ceramics, photography, mixed media, digital art, fiber arts, and more. New exhibitions, hands-on art activities, and studio tours will be available throughout both buildings.