Goldmark Cultural Center presents "Night Shift" opening reception

The Goldmark Cultural Center’s John H. Milde Gallery will present “Night Shift,” a group exhibition of works by 22 selected nighttime artists of the Goldmark artist community and Dallas artist community, curated by Goldmark artist Raymond Butler

"Night Shift" explores the creative energy that emerges after dark, during the hours when most of the world is asleep and silence takes over. It reflects a type of making that exists outside the traditional nine to five, where artists find clarity, focus, and freedom in the stillness of midnight.

For these artists, the night is an uninterrupted space where ideas expand and distractions fade. The exhibition features resident artists from the Goldmark artist community, alongside members of the Dallas art community, who primarily create during the late-night hours.

The show brings together a wide range of mediums, including painting, sculpture, found object, mixed media, fibers, 3-D printing, and drawing.

Featured artists include April Soncrant, Sameera Butt, Abi Dyer, Roberto Garza, Jon Doumecq, Talbot Boulter, Parker Turney, Yohana Tecleab, Joey Torrescano, Lydia Yost, Raymond Butler, Bemnet Aragaw, Sarah Heng, Michael Guerra, Danny Peterson, Barbara Jones, Blair Duran, Nathan Ross, Claire Crosby, Alec De Jesus, Estefania Leal, and John Haire.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 27.