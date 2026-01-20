Goldmark Cultural Center presents "Pushing the Boundaries" artist reception

Goldmark Cultural Center

The Goldmark Cultural Center’s John H. Milde Gallery will present “Pushing the Boundaries," which features a selection of painting and sculptural works by Goldmark artists Du Chau, Jacqueline Jackson, Margo Miller, Diane Min, Marty Ray, Susan Sponsler-Carstarphen, and Terri Wilder

It celebrates the 2025 and 2026 members of the Goldmark Gallery Committee, whose volunteer efforts and dedication are wholly responsible for the successful operation of the Goldmark Cultural Center’s John H. Milde Gallery and Norman Brown Gallery.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 7.

WHEN

WHERE

Goldmark Cultural Center
13999 Goldmark Dr, Dallas, TX 75240, USA
https://www.goldmarkculturalcenter.org/exhibitions/2025/1/15/outside-the-box-p6bjt

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

