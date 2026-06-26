Goldmark Cultural Center presents Shinwoo Song: "Letting Go: Veils of the Unseen" opening reception

The Goldmark Cultural Center’s Ruth Andres Gallery will present a solo exhibition of new paintings and video art by Goldmark artist Shinwoo Song. The exhibition presents a practice that begins where explanation stops. Moving from the moment before language, the work focuses on time-based painting as a living event and a durational record of body memory and rhythm.

The canvas functions not as a surface for representation, but as a field of perception where gestures appear, disappear, and return, embodying an ongoing cycle of renewal that stays open and keeps moving, rather than a fixed meaning. The display features new time-based paintings and a single channel video loop coexisting within the space, marking the beginning of a new cycle of practice following the transition into a new studio environment.

The title "Letting Go" functions as an ongoing framework within a broader practice. "Veils of the Unseen" is part of a larger cycle of interconnected works that explore transformation, perception, disappearance, return, and renewal through different material and spatial approaches.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through September 6.

