Goldmark Cultural Center presents Sundoo Kim: "The Road to Haenam" opening reception
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Goldmark Cultural Center
The Goldmark Cultural Center’s Ruth Andres Gallery presents “The Road to Haenam,” a solo exhibition of new Korean brushwork paintings on handmade jangji paper by 2026 Goldmark international artist Sundoo Kim.
The exhibition will remain on display through November 22.
The Goldmark Cultural Center’s Ruth Andres Gallery presents “The Road to Haenam,” a solo exhibition of new Korean brushwork paintings on handmade jangji paper by 2026 Goldmark international artist Sundoo Kim.
The exhibition will remain on display through November 22.