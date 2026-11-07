Goldmark Cultural Center presents Sundoo Kim: "The Road to Haenam" opening reception

eventdetail
Goldmark Cultural Center

The Goldmark Cultural Center’s Ruth Andres Gallery presents “The Road to Haenam,” a solo exhibition of new Korean brushwork paintings on handmade jangji paper by 2026 Goldmark international artist Sundoo Kim.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 22.

The Goldmark Cultural Center’s Ruth Andres Gallery presents “The Road to Haenam,” a solo exhibition of new Korean brushwork paintings on handmade jangji paper by 2026 Goldmark international artist Sundoo Kim.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 22.

WHEN

WHERE

Goldmark Cultural Center
13999 Goldmark Dr, Dallas, TX 75240, USA
https://www.goldmarkculturalcenter.org/exhibitions-3/2026/11/4/the-road-to-haenam

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

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