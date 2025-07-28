Goldmark Cultural Center presents Susan Mollet: "Ride - A Retrospective" opening reception
Photo courtesy of Susan Mollet
The Goldmark Cultural Center’s John H. Milde Gallery will present "Ride: A Retrospective," an exhibition of new ceramic, metal, and mixed media sculptural and installation works by artist Susan Mollet.
At the opening reception, guests can meet Mollet and learn from her about her artwork. The exhibit will be on display through August 29.
