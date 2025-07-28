Goldmark Cultural Center presents Susan Mollet: "Ride - A Retrospective" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Susan Mollet

The Goldmark Cultural Center’s John H. Milde Gallery will present "Ride: A Retrospective," an exhibition of new ceramic, metal, and mixed media sculptural and installation works by artist Susan Mollet.

At the opening reception, guests can meet Mollet and learn from her about her artwork. The exhibit will be on display through August 29.

WHEN

WHERE

Goldmark Cultural Center
13999 Goldmark Dr, Dallas, TX 75240, USA
https://www.goldmarkculturalcenter.org/exhibitions/2025/8/4/ride-a-retrospective

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
