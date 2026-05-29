Goldmark Cultural Center presents "The Happy Show" opening reception
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Photo courtesy of Goldmark Cultural Center
The Goldmark Cultural Center’s Norman Brown Gallery will present "The Happy Show," a group exhibition featuring assemblage, sculptures, and fused glass by Dallas artists Nancy Bateman, Janice Somerville, and Mary Tomlinson.
Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through June 26.
The Goldmark Cultural Center’s Norman Brown Gallery will present "The Happy Show," a group exhibition featuring assemblage, sculptures, and fused glass by Dallas artists Nancy Bateman, Janice Somerville, and Mary Tomlinson.
Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through June 26.