Goldmark Cultural Center presents "The Happy Show" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Goldmark Cultural Center

The Goldmark Cultural Center’s Norman Brown Gallery will present "The Happy Show," a group exhibition featuring assemblage, sculptures, and fused glass by Dallas artists Nancy Bateman, Janice Somerville, and Mary Tomlinson.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through June 26.

The Goldmark Cultural Center’s Norman Brown Gallery will present "The Happy Show," a group exhibition featuring assemblage, sculptures, and fused glass by Dallas artists Nancy Bateman, Janice Somerville, and Mary Tomlinson.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through June 26.

WHEN

WHERE

Goldmark Cultural Center
13999 Goldmark Dr, Dallas, TX 75240, USA
https://www.goldmarkculturalcenter.org/exhibitions-2/2026/5/18/the-happy-show

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

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