The annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic will serve as a quarterfinal game in the 2025 College Football Playoff. It will feature a matchup between the No. 2 seed Ohio State Buckeyes and the winner of the game between No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies and No. 10 Miami Hurricanes.
The annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic will serve as a quarterfinal game in the 2025 College Football Playoff. It will feature a matchup between the No. 2 seed Ohio State Buckeyes and the winner of the game between No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies and No. 10 Miami Hurricanes.
WHEN
WHERE
AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
https://www.cottonbowl.com/
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.