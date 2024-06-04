Quantcast

Gracie Abrams in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Abby Waisler

Gracie Abrams comes to Irving in support of her new album, The Secret of Us.

Gracie Abrams comes to Irving in support of her new album, The Secret of Us.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/gracie-abrams-the-secret-of-us-irving-texas-09-19-2024/event/0C0060BFC05D4884

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.