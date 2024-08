Brian Posehn is a self proclaimed “metal nerd comedian” who achieved his initial success as a writer and actor on the cult classic sketch comedy show, Mr. Show. He was also one of the original members of The Comedians of Comedy. The Comedy Central special followed Posehn on tour along with other comedy heavyweights such as Patton Oswalt and Maria Bamford. He also had a recurring role on The Big Bang Theory and starring appearances on The Sarah Silverman Program.