Grand Kyiv Ballet presents Snow White

Based on a fairy tale by The Brothers Grimm, the ballet of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs takes the vibrant style of a Disney animated movie and sets it to the musical motifs of Polish composer Bogdan Pavlovsky. An imaginative atmosphere, bright costumes and scenery, technical dance, and comedic acting bring the heartfelt love story to life.
Based on a fairy tale by The Brothers Grimm, the ballet of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs takes the vibrant style of a Disney animated movie and sets it to the musical motifs of Polish composer Bogdan Pavlovsky. An imaginative atmosphere, bright costumes and scenery, technical dance, and comedic acting bring the heartfelt love story to life.
WHEN
WHERE
Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/snow-white
TICKET INFO
$45 and up.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.