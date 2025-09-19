Grand Prairie Arts Council presents The Marvelous Wonderettes
eventdetail
Image courtesy of Grand Prairie Arts Council
The Marvelous Wonderettes is an Off-Broadway hit that takes audience to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts.
The Marvelous Wonderettes is an Off-Broadway hit that takes audience to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts.