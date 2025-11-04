Grandscape presents Holiday Kickoff

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Grandscape

Grandscape will kick off the holiday season with an evening full of festive fun, holiday cheer, and an appearance from Santa Claus. The event includes live performances, a holiday vendor market, a letters to Santa station, face painting and balloon twisters, appearances from Mrs. Claus and other holiday favorite characters, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Grandscape
5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056, USA
https://www.grandscape.com/event/holiday-kickoff-5/2025-11-22/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
