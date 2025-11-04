Grandscape presents Holiday Kickoff

Grandscape will kick off the holiday season with an evening full of festive fun, holiday cheer, and an appearance from Santa Claus. The event includes live performances, a holiday vendor market, a letters to Santa station, face painting and balloon twisters, appearances from Mrs. Claus and other holiday favorite characters, and more.
