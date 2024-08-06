Grant Halliburton Foundation presents 15th Annual Hope Party
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Grant Halliburton Foundation
The 15th Annual Hope Party features dinner, dancing to the music of AURA by Scott Michaels, a live and silent auction, and the wine and spirits pull. The celebratory soiree supports Grant Halliburton Foundation’s work providing mental health education, resources and support to North Texas youth and their families.
The 15th Annual Hope Party features dinner, dancing to the music of AURA by Scott Michaels, a live and silent auction, and the wine and spirits pull. The celebratory soiree supports Grant Halliburton Foundation’s work providing mental health education, resources and support to North Texas youth and their families.
WHEN
WHERE
The Statler Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton
1914 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.granthalliburton.org/hopeparty
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.