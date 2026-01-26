Grant Halliburton Foundation presents Beacon of Hope Community Luncheon

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Steve Burns

The Grant Halliburton Foundation will present the 17th Annual Beacon of Hope Community Luncheon, featuring keynote speaker Steve Burns, original host of Blue’s Clues.

Burns' talk, "The Cost of Showing Up Happy: Burnout and the Wisdom of Asking for Help," will share insights from his personal mental health journey and discuss the hidden toll of forced positivity, burnout, and the importance of asking for help.

The event marks the first fundraiser of the Foundation’s 20th anniversary year and supports its mission to provide mental health education, resources, and suicide prevention support for children, teens, and young adults across North Texas.

WHEN

WHERE

Omni Dallas Hotel
555 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://www.granthalliburton.org/boh

TICKET INFO

$250; Sponsorships available.

