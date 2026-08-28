Grant Halliburton Foundation presents "Journey: The Art and Legacy of Grant Halliburton"

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Grant Halliburton Foundation

Grant Halliburton Foundation and Center for BrainHealth will present "Journey: The Art and Legacy of Grant Halliburton," featuring more than 50 of Grant’s original paintings, charcoal works, drawings and sketches.

It will also include selections from his personal writings and poetry, and a Listening Lounge featuring music he wrote and recorded with his high school bandmates. A preview on the first floor will welcome visitors and introduce the exhibition, with most of the collection and accompanying elements displayed on the second and third floors.

Grant Halliburton Foundation and Center for BrainHealth will present "Journey: The Art and Legacy of Grant Halliburton," featuring more than 50 of Grant’s original paintings, charcoal works, drawings and sketches.

It will also include selections from his personal writings and poetry, and a Listening Lounge featuring music he wrote and recorded with his high school bandmates. A preview on the first floor will welcome visitors and introduce the exhibition, with most of the collection and accompanying elements displayed on the second and third floors.

WHEN

WHERE

Center for BrainHealth
2200 W Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75235, USA
https://www.granthalliburton.org/journey

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.