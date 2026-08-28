Grant Halliburton Foundation presents "Journey: The Art and Legacy of Grant Halliburton"

Grant Halliburton Foundation and Center for BrainHealth will present "Journey: The Art and Legacy of Grant Halliburton," featuring more than 50 of Grant’s original paintings, charcoal works, drawings and sketches.

It will also include selections from his personal writings and poetry, and a Listening Lounge featuring music he wrote and recorded with his high school bandmates. A preview on the first floor will welcome visitors and introduce the exhibition, with most of the collection and accompanying elements displayed on the second and third floors.