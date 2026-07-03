Grapevine Vintage Railroad presents 4th Annual Disco Wine Train

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Grapevine Vintage Railroad

Grapevine Vintage Railroad will present the 4th Annual Disco Wine Train. The two-hour experience features disco music, disco lights and tons of fun. The Disco Wine Train experience includes two glasses of Texas wine, a souvenir wine glass, and individually portioned food items. Additional wine is available for purchase.

Grapevine Vintage Railroad will present the 4th Annual Disco Wine Train. The two-hour experience features disco music, disco lights and tons of fun. The Disco Wine Train experience includes two glasses of Texas wine, a souvenir wine glass, and individually portioned food items. Additional wine is available for purchase.

WHEN

WHERE

Grapevine Vintage Railroad
707 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/event/4th-annual-disco-wine-train/41444/

TICKET INFO

$56
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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