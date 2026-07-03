Grapevine Vintage Railroad presents 4th Annual Disco Wine Train
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Photo courtesy of Grapevine Vintage Railroad
Grapevine Vintage Railroad will present the 4th Annual Disco Wine Train. The two-hour experience features disco music, disco lights and tons of fun. The Disco Wine Train experience includes two glasses of Texas wine, a souvenir wine glass, and individually portioned food items. Additional wine is available for purchase.
Grapevine Vintage Railroad will present the 4th Annual Disco Wine Train. The two-hour experience features disco music, disco lights and tons of fun. The Disco Wine Train experience includes two glasses of Texas wine, a souvenir wine glass, and individually portioned food items. Additional wine is available for purchase.