Grapevine Vintage Railroad presents 4th Annual Disco Wine Train

Grapevine Vintage Railroad will present the 4th Annual Disco Wine Train. The two-hour experience features disco music, disco lights and tons of fun. The Disco Wine Train experience includes two glasses of Texas wine, a souvenir wine glass, and individually portioned food items. Additional wine is available for purchase.

Grapevine Vintage Railroad will present the 4th Annual Disco Wine Train. The two-hour experience features disco music, disco lights and tons of fun. The Disco Wine Train experience includes two glasses of Texas wine, a souvenir wine glass, and individually portioned food items. Additional wine is available for purchase.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.